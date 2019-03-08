Search

Disqualified driver jailed after caught speeding at 41mph on 30mph road

PUBLISHED: 14:37 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 26 March 2019

Harry Goodrum was jailed for 14 weeks after breaching a suspended sentence order and driving whilst disqualified. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A 22-year-old serial offender has been jailed for breaching a suspended sentence order after he was caught driving whilst disqualified.

Disqualified driver Harry Goodrum was caught speeding down Koblenz Road, Norwich. Picture: Jerry DawsDisqualified driver Harry Goodrum was caught speeding down Koblenz Road, Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws

Harry Goodrum was caught speeding down Koblenz Avenue in Norwich on December 15, 2018, at around 3.30am.

At the time he was disqualified from driving and was subject to a suspended sentence order for a hospital burglary committed last year.

Goodrum appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, speeding and breaching the suspended sentence order.

Prosecutor Lesla Small told the court a speed camera caught Goodrum travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Koblenz Avenue.

Goodrum, who gave Sturmy Close, Long Stratton, as a contact address, was identified as the driver and subsequently visited by police.

Goodrum told officers he had sold the car in October 2018, but police were able to identify him as the driver from clear photographs taken from a speed camera in the area.

Ms Small said he had a number of previous convictions for driving offences, including failing to stop after an accident and dangerous driving.

The court heard Goodrum was released from prison in December 2017 and had committed three offences since then.

He had been disqualified from driving since August 28, 2018, for 22 months and was subject to a suspended sentence order after he and two other men were involved in a burglary at a Lincolnshire hospital on May 2, 2018, where a room that contained laughing gas canisters was broken into.

When Goodrum appeared in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for that matter on October 3, 2018, he was handed a six-week suspended sentence.

Richard Mann, mitigating for Goodrum, asked magistrates to consider unpaid work or a curfew, adding: “He’s fit and able to work and he wants to get a job as well.”

But Norwich magistrates activated the suspended sentence and sent Goodrum for a further eight weeks in prison, to run consecutively, for driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for a further 15 months but did not receive a separate penalty for speeding and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge but no court costs were imposed.

