Man charged with theft of BMW and Mercedes

The theft of the cars took place at some point between 2am and 2.40am. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been charged with burglary after two cars were stolen from a home in Suffolk last month.

Cieran Brytz, of Brockles Mead in Harlow was arrested and subsequently charged with burglary on Wednesday, September 18.

The 31-year-old is believed to have entered a property on Petit Couronne Way, in Beccles on August 7 at around 2am.

A Mercede AMG and a BMW X6 worth a combined £50,000 were stolen from the home. The Mercedes was recovered in Harlow on August 8 but the BMW is yet to be found.

Brytz was also charged with a burglary and an attempted burglary at two addresses on Priory Road in St Olaves, in Norfolk on August 7 and four burglaries in Essex which occurred between August 13 to 18.

He was remanded in custody until an unconfirmed date for a court hearing. He first appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates on Thursday, September 19.