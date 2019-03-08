Man charged with theft of BMW and Mercedes
PUBLISHED: 15:35 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 20 September 2019
Archant
A man has been charged with burglary after two cars were stolen from a home in Suffolk last month.
Cieran Brytz, of Brockles Mead in Harlow was arrested and subsequently charged with burglary on Wednesday, September 18.
You may also want to watch:
The 31-year-old is believed to have entered a property on Petit Couronne Way, in Beccles on August 7 at around 2am.
A Mercede AMG and a BMW X6 worth a combined £50,000 were stolen from the home. The Mercedes was recovered in Harlow on August 8 but the BMW is yet to be found.
Brytz was also charged with a burglary and an attempted burglary at two addresses on Priory Road in St Olaves, in Norfolk on August 7 and four burglaries in Essex which occurred between August 13 to 18.
He was remanded in custody until an unconfirmed date for a court hearing. He first appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates on Thursday, September 19.