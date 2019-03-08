Man in his 80s scammed out of thousands of pounds

Police are urging people to be vigilant after an elderly man was conned out of thousands of pounds by a telephone scammer.

The man aged in his 80s and living in the Harleston area received a call on his landline on Thursday, October 17 from a man claiming to be from the National Crime Agency saying unknown person had access to his bank account and was using it to launder money.

He was then given a telephone number and told he could use this to check the caller's identity.

After calling the bogus number and receiving false confirmation of the caller's identity, the suspect gained control of the victim's computer. Over the next few days the suspect extracted £8,306 from the victim online and from cash sent through the post.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have received a similar type of telephone call or has any information about these incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 36/74049/19.

SCAM ADVICE

- Neither your bank, the police or National Crime Agency will ever ask you to withdraw money or purchase items.

- Your bank or the police will never ask for your PIN, bank card or bank account details over the phone - never give these details to anybody.

- Neither the police nor the banks will send a courier to collect money from you.

- Always request photo ID and if unsure call the police.

- If you're asked to telephone a bank, then always do it on a different phone to the one you were contacted on. Fraudsters will keep the line open and have been known to play ring tones, hold music and a recorded message down the phone so the victim believes they are making a call to a legitimate number. Use a friend or neighbour's telephone instead.

- Never download any software suggested by caller.

- Do not rush into complying to the scammers demands/requests.

- Friends, family, carers and neighbours are asked to spread the word to ensure everyone is aware of this scam and what they should do.