Police deploy drone in pursuit of hare coursing suspects

PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 08 November 2018

Police deployed a drone and five officers to pursue suspects after reports of hare coursing near Diss. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have responded to reports of hare coursing with a drone and multiple officers to ‘pursue suspects’.

South Norfolk Police were called shortly before 10am today to Wash Lane Fields near Diss.

Five beat and patrol officers, including a drone pilot, have been deployed to ‘pursue’ the suspects, who left the area. A police spokesman said the search has now widened across the district, and that officers have confirmed descriptions of the people and the vehicle involved.

In September Norfolk Police warned it will take ‘strong action’ against illegal hare coursing.

Hare coursing usually starts after harvest and runs into spring, when hare coursers typically become active as large tracts of land are left without standing crops.

Offenders are known to travel to Norfolk from around the country to hunt hares with dogs.

Anybody witnessing illegal hare coursing in progress should call 999 immediately.

