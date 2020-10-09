Search

Four arrested and six dogs seized in connection with hare coursing

PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 09 October 2020

Stock image of a hare being pursued by greyhounds. Four men have been arrested in connection with hare coursing in Redenhall, near Harleston. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Four men have been arrested and six dogs seized in connection with hare coursing.

Police covering south Norfolk received a report from a member of the public regarding what they suspected to be illegal hare coursing on Wednesday (October 7) afternoon.

Officers attended farmland in Redenhall, near Harleston, and subsequently arrested four men.

They also seized six dogs, thought to be lurchers, and a Honda CR-V car.

The men, aged 24, 31, 37 and 45, were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released on bail until November 1 pending further enquiries.

Hare coursing, which sees hares pursued by dogs including greyhounds and lurchers, has been illegal in the UK since 2005.

Those participating walk around the edge of fields to coax a hare into the open, before releasing the dogs.

Despite being prohibited by the Hunting Act 2004, the practice - which often involves trespassing - has become increasingly common cross the country.

