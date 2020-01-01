Video

WATCH: 100mph police chase that caught suspected hare courser

Nelson Hedges, 32, was jailed for two months and handed a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order, which incorporates restrictions for him in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Dramatic footage has emerged of a 100mph police chase which saw a suspected hare courser jailed for two months.

Nelson Hedges, 32, was reported to police by members of the public who were concerned he had been hare coursing in his silver Mazda Tribute near Isleham.

Hedges led police on a pursuit reaching speeds of almost 100mph after the force's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) spotted the vehicle, covered in mud and with dogs in the boot, driving through the village.

In an attempt to get Hedges to stop, another police car parked across the road and signalled for him to pull over - but Hedges manoeuvred around their car, mounting a pavement, and sped off.

He drove at speeds of nearly 100mph in a 40mph zone and darted across two junctions without stopping, before driving onto a field in a bid to escape, causing an estimated £200 worth of damage to crops.

After doing a U-turn in the field, Hedges made his way back onto the B1104, heading towards Isleham at excessive speeds before again trying to lose officers by driving through a field.

They caught up with him as he drove up a hill and used tactical contact to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

Hedges, of Guildford Road, Guildford, Surrey, was also disqualified from driving for 19 months, with an extended retest, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation, £500 in costs and handed a ten-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

DC Tom Nuttall said: "Hedges was so intent to make off from police he drove at ridiculous speeds and straight through junctions, risking the safety of other road users.

"I'm grateful to the member of the public who called to report their concerns. Tip-offs like these help us target those causing problems in rural areas. We remain committed to tackling these kind of offences."

The conditions of the order include not to be in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex in possession of any sighthound of any description until January 6, 2030.