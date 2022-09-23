Woman in grey beanie hat assaults child while stealing their mobile phone

A child was robbed by a woman in Nordelph Corner in Hardingham - Credit: Google

Police are hunting a woman who allegedly assaulted a child while stealing their mobile phone.

The incident happened in Nordelph Corner in Hardingham at 7am on Friday, September 23.

The child suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Officers have described the woman as between 40 and 50 years old, wearing a black anorak, a grey beanie hat and glasses.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are now appealing for information about the incident.

Police are asking for witnesses or those with information to contact PC Lee Ruddock at Dereham police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/74067/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.