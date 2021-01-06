News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman accused of fraud over puppy sale

Author Picture Icon

Tom Bristow​

Published: 1:03 PM January 6, 2021   
Ricardo Teixeira, 56, of Long Row, Norwich, was refused entry to Norwich Magistrates Court on November 18 2020 because he was drunk PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A woman is due to appear in court this week accused of fraud over the sale of a puppy online.

Hannah Manning, of Glamis Court in Harleston, has been charged with one count of fraud in relation to the sale of a puppy, Norfolk police confirmed on Wednesday.

Manning, 30, was initially charged in September 2020.

She was released on police bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday January 8.


