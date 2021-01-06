Woman accused of fraud over puppy sale

Published: 1:03 PM January 6, 2021

A woman is due to appear in court this week accused of fraud over the sale of a puppy online.

Hannah Manning, of Glamis Court in Harleston, has been charged with one count of fraud in relation to the sale of a puppy, Norfolk police confirmed on Wednesday.

Manning, 30, was initially charged in September 2020.

She was released on police bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday January 8.



