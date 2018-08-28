Laptop and handbag stolen in burglary

A home in Bevan Street West in Lowestoft was burgled. Picture: Google Images Archant

A handbag and a Chromebook were stolen during a burglary at a home in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought after a home in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft was targeted earlier this month.

A police spokesman said officers are “appealing for information” after the home was burgled.

“The home in Bevan Street West was entered into sometime between 12.45am and 10am on Saturday, January 12, possibly via an insecure front door,” the police spokesman said.

“A handbag and Acer Chromebook was stolen from the front lounge.”

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/2379/19 or alternatively you can use the online crime reporting link www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something