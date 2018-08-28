Animal charity shop left counting the cost of damage after thieves break-in for loose change

Maintenance manager, Brandon Lee Bravery, inspects the damage caused to the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary shop after a break in.

An animal charity shop is counting the cost of a break-in after thieves smashed through the door overnight - all for the sake of some loose change.

Shop assistant, Paul Reeve, looks over the till at the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary shop after a break in.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, thieves forced their way through a window at Hallswood Animal Sanctuary charity shop in Drayton Road, Norwich, before escaping with two collection jars containing around £40 in mostly pennies.

Assistant manager Paul Reeve said he believed the culprits kicked open the window, which is located at the rear of the store and around nine feet high, and climbed down a shelf which had broken off the wall under their weight.

After scouring the area for cash, they smashed the back door open and fled with two penny jars, Mr Reeve claimed.

He added: “We don’t keep any money here at all.

The damage caused to the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary shop after a break in.

“It’s a bit petty, really. A lot of risk for very little.

“We are going to be closed for about two days until the door and window are fixed. “We are losing about £450 in the days we are closed, and it’s costing us time to fix the damage. We are lucky we have someone who can fix it otherwise it would’ve cost us around £300.”

Store volunteers had to turn away dozens of customers on Wednesday morning as a police officer dusted for forensic evidence.

Owner Lyz Halls said: “What kind of person breaks into any charity shop and steals from it?

Shop assistant, Paul Reeve, places a closed sign in the window of the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary shop after a break in.

“But we are so thankful for the support by everybody - I’ve had one woman ring us saying she wanted to come down with her Hoover to help us tidy up.”

Brandon Lee Bravery, 22, head of maintenance at the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Stratton Strawless, said the animals he cares for will be affected the most.

The wildlife sanctuary, which takes domestic animals in cases where they cannot go to rehoming centres, is currently home to more than 750 animals, from cows and horses to alpacas and hedgehogs.

As the frosty weather begins to take hold, the animals are in need of extra bedding and feed to get them through the winter months.

A Norfolk Constabulary forensic van seen outside the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary shop after a break in.

“I’m disappointed this has happened,” he added. “This shop is vital to the income of the sanctuary.

“This will increase the hardship on the animals.”

Donations can be sent via PayPal at www.paypal.me/hallswood.

Police said they were investigating the break-in and asked anybody with information to call them on 101.