Town set to introduce CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour and deter criminals

PUBLISHED: 14:07 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 14 February 2019

The Halesworth Town Council are set to introduce CCTV cameras to the town centre. Picture: HUSTVEDT

A Suffolk town council have proposed installing CCTV cameras to curb crime after its police presence was reduced.

Halesworth town centre. Picture: Bill Darnell Copy: Jon Redhead For : EDP © EDPpics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434Halesworth town centre. Picture: Bill Darnell Copy: Jon Redhead For : EDP © EDPpics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

Halesworth Town Council have agreed to have security cameras implemented throughout the town centre.

According to the a report produced by the council, the area proposed for the CCTV will include the Thoroughfare, Market Place, and London Road, as well as entrances to the park.

During a public meeting in September last year, the council asked if residents would the proposed cameras.

The council report said attending residents at that meeting were “overwhelming in support of cameras in the town centre”.

It said said: “Police figures show that the largest element of disruption in Halesworth is due to anti-social behaviour.

“Although the use of CCTV will not eliminate crime, it is intended to act as a deterrent.

“This technology also has the potential to allow the police to enforce traffic restrictions in the thoroughfare.”

Data from Halesworth Police for the report detailed there were 19 instances of anti-social behaviour in the town centre from December 2017 through to November 2018.

The report said: “If CCTV can deter offences that generally apply to anti-social behaviour, violence and sexual offences, public order and criminal damage, it may be possible to influence 75pc of all crime in Halesworth within this area.

“Shoplifting is the responsibility of the retailers, but adding CCTV to the Thoroughfare would supplement their CCTV equipment and significantly help the Police in criminal prosecutions.”

The council were also in consultation with Suffolk Police regarding the use of CCTV in the area and given their “full support”.

In the report, Inspector Mark Jackson said: “I am supportive of the initiative.

“CCTV has been used in other towns and continues to be an effective tool to prevent and detect crime.”

The proposal is that the CCTV will be funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers.

Once the cameras are installed notices will be sign-posted to advise CCTV will be in operation.

