Search

Advanced search

Newsagents flat fire trial adjourned until April

PUBLISHED: 17:08 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 05 December 2018

The scene of the fire in Halesworth Picture: JUDITH CONDON

The scene of the fire in Halesworth Picture: JUDITH CONDON

Archant

The trial of a man accused of setting light to a flat above a Suffolk newsagents has been adjourned until next April.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen miles from the fire in Halesworth Picture: BEN HAMMONDThick plumes of smoke could be seen miles from the fire in Halesworth Picture: BEN HAMMOND

Stephen Wilson, 32, was charged with arson endangering life following the blaze above DC Patrick Newsagents, in Market Place, Halesworth, on June 11.

He was also charged with common assault, breach of a restraining order and taking a vehicle without consent.

Wilson, of Poppy Close, Loddon, was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court this week, but the case was adjourned on Wednesday, until April 1.

Judge David Goodin said the decision was made in the interests of justice, for the purposes of a fair trial, after an application from defence barrister, Graeme Wilson.

A further case management hearing has been scheduled to take place on February 18.

Judge Goodin granted an application by prosecutor Andrew Jackson for an extension of the custody time limit due to expire on December 19.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Live WATCH: Time for Norwich City to trot on – The PinkUn Show #159 LIVE with O’Hagan and Lawn

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points.

Gallery The long read: Could this finally be the end of Norfolk’s notorious tyre mountain following its 20-year saga?

Tattersett Business Park owner, businessman Roger Gawn, with the mound of car and lorry tyres. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast