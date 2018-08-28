Newsagents flat fire trial adjourned until April

The scene of the fire in Halesworth

The trial of a man accused of setting light to a flat above a Suffolk newsagents has been adjourned until next April.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen miles from the fire in Halesworth Picture: BEN HAMMOND Thick plumes of smoke could be seen miles from the fire in Halesworth Picture: BEN HAMMOND

Stephen Wilson, 32, was charged with arson endangering life following the blaze above DC Patrick Newsagents, in Market Place, Halesworth, on June 11.

He was also charged with common assault, breach of a restraining order and taking a vehicle without consent.

Wilson, of Poppy Close, Loddon, was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court this week, but the case was adjourned on Wednesday, until April 1.

Judge David Goodin said the decision was made in the interests of justice, for the purposes of a fair trial, after an application from defence barrister, Graeme Wilson.

A further case management hearing has been scheduled to take place on February 18.

Judge Goodin granted an application by prosecutor Andrew Jackson for an extension of the custody time limit – due to expire on December 19.