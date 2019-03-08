Search

Over 120 guns handed to police

PUBLISHED: 13:59 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 08 August 2019

Nearly 100 guns, like the one in this example, were handed over to Norfolk police. Picture: Denise Bradley

Nearly 100 guns, like the one in this example, were handed over to Norfolk police. Picture: Denise Bradley

Over 120 guns have been handed to police across Norfolk and Suffolk during a two-week surrender campaign.

Norfolk and Suffolk police's firearm campaign saw a total of 124 guns handed in which included 52 shotguns, 11 rifles, 32 air weapons, 22 imitation firearms, five deactivated guns and two hand guns.

The surrender campaign, which ran from Saturday July, 20 to Sunday August, 4 was part of a national initiative to reduce gun crime and owners will not be prosecuted.

Richard Kennett, Firearms Manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, said: "The surrender was a success and we're extremely pleased with how many firearms have been handed in.

"Although gun crime isn't a big problem in our counties, it's important we take measures such as this to reduce the chances of dangerous weapons falling into the wrong hands."

For advice visit www.norfolk.police.uk or contact the Firearms Licensing Unit in Norfolk on 01953 424141.

