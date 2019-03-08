Guns and cash stolen during property burglary

Jewellery, a watch, a gun cabinet containing four rifles, a shotgun and a quantity of cash was stolen from a property in Great Massingham. PIC: Denise Bradley Archant

Items including a gun cabinet containing four rifles have been stolen during a burglary from a property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The theft took place on Weasenham Road, Great Massingham, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, sometime between noon on Thursday, April 18 and 1.15pm on Monday, 22 April 2019.

Suspects entered the property by forcing open a window and stole jewellery, a watch, a gun cabinet containing four rifles, a shotgun and a quantity of cash.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Temporary Detective Constable Claire Twite at King's Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.