Rifles, handgun and drugs seized as police chase and catch driver who tried to run away

Police seized these drugs as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Guns and drugs were seized after police stopped a car in Norwich and arrested the driver - after chasing him when he tried to flee.

Police seized these weapons as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Two rifles, a handgun and ammunition, along with cannabis and other drugs were seized after police searched the car and the man’s home.

The haul came after a unit from Norfolk police’s Operation Moonshot team stopped a Vauxhall Corsa just off Dereham Road in Norwich at about 11am on Monday (February 4).

The driver ran off and was chased by officers from the Operation Moonshot and the Norfolk and Suffolk Road Casualty Reduction Team.

The man was caught, having climbed into the back garden of a home, and was arrested.

Police seized this weapon as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Two large bags of what police suspect to be cannabis were found in the man’s car.

Police then searched the man’s home address, where further cannabis and other suspected drugs were found and seized.

Two rifles and a handgun, along with ammunition for the weapons, were also seized for further investigation.

A man, in his 20s, from the Norwich area was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and on suspicion of driving while over the drug limit.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for interview.

Operation Moonshot involves a team of officers using the latest technology and intelligence to hunt for criminals travelling around Norwich.

It was initially launched in West Norfolk in April 2016 as a six-month pilot scheme, but has been extended. It has been using automatic number plate recognition technology to disrupt criminal activity.