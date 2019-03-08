Search

Man who died days after police seized illegal weapons from his home is named

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 25 July 2019

The house in Fakenham where the illegal weapons were found. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

The house in Fakenham where the illegal weapons were found. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

An inquest has been adjourned into the death of a man who was charged with owning a stash of illegal weapons.

Charles George Simpson, 62, of Mill Court, Fakenham, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on June 30.

Eleven days earlier his house was searched by police, who found a stash of weapons includingtasers he built himself.

The raid followed a tip off from the Border Agency after they intercepted a gun being imported. The case was closed after Mr Simpson's death.

Police said he had been charged with illegal possession and supply of firearms. The case against him was closed following his death.

The inquest opening in Norwich heard Mr Simpson, a carpenter, had been admitted to hospital following an overdose of painkillers.

The inquest was adjourned until November 22.

