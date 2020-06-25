Search

Advanced search

Man pleads guilty to Wisbech murder

PUBLISHED: 11:27 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 25 June 2020

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Supplied/Family

A man has pleaded guilty to a murder in Wisbech.

Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, admitted the offence via video link at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday,

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech, at about 5.10am on May 9.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech, pleaded not guilty to the murder and a trial has been set to commence on October 19.

A post mortem examination carried out by Dr Ben Swift at Peterborough City Hospital on May 11 concluded that Mindaugas died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

A friend of murdered Wisbech man Mindaugas later launched a Gofundme page to help his family pay for a funeral.

It raised more than £1,200.

Giving only his initials RM said: “It’s sad to say our farewells to an always happy, friendly, mindful and a childish Mindaugas.

“He was just an ordinary person from a little village in Lithuania, with a big heart and a hard life.”

Umbrasas is to be sentenced a date to be fixed after Lazdauskas’s trial is concluded.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Council warns drivers to note car park times after drivers were locked in

The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Center Parcs announces reopening date - but spa and pool will stay closed

Center Parcs is reopening but not its subtropical swimming pool complex. Pic: Archant

Man who had indecent images of children warned to prepare for prison

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Plans are ploughing ahead for East Anglia’s ‘only agricultural show of the year’

The 2020 Normac farm machinery demonstration is expected to go ahead on September 16 near Downham Market, assuming lockdown restrictions continue to ease. Picture: Ian Burt