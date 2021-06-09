News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man admits growing cannabis after plants found above pizza shop

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:44 PM June 9, 2021   
Police at Plumstead Road in Norwich after cannabis plants were discovered in a property above a Papa Johns. 

Police at Plumstead Road in Norwich after cannabis plants were discovered in a property above a Papa Johns. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has admitted production of cannabis after about 300 plants were found in a flat above a pizza takeaway in Norwich.

Officers executed a warrant at the flat above Papa John's on Plumstead Road in Norwich last month.

Hydroponic equipment was also discovered by police following the raid at 11.10am on May 12.

Astrit Kallmeti, 50 of no fixed address, was charged with the production of cannabis.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 9) when he admitted production of cannabis.

Kallmeti, who spoke through an interpreter, will be sentenced on July 1.

As previously reported, a delivery driver who filmed police removing cannabis plants described it as "like a Guy Ritchie film playing out in front of our eyes".

Joshua Emmerson, a delivery driver at Papa John's, has described getting to work to find police in the process of removing drugs having battered down the door.

