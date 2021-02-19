Man coughed at police and said he hoped they would die from Covid

Published: 4:54 PM February 19, 2021

Grzegorz Podgorski told officers he hoped they would die from Covid - Credit: Archant © 2005

A man who coughed at officers and told them he hoped they would die from Covid ended up infected with the virus himself, a court heard.

Grzegorz Podgorski, 46, from Douro Place, Norwich, was aggressive and threatening to officers when they attended his home, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said Podgorski repeatedly coughed in the faces of the officers and told them: "I hope you get Covid and die."

He also spat on the hand of one of the officers and also spat in the police transport van and punched the vehicle.

Podgorski admitted assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to the police van on May 9, last year, and the vehicle had to be deep cleaned as a result of his actions.

He also admitted causing actual bodily harm to his then partner in July, 2020.

The court heard that he had been remanded in custody for seven months at Norwich jail and during that time he had caught Covid himself.

David Stewart, for Podgorski, said that his alcohol dependency was the cause behind his offending and said: "He has now had seven months of abstinence and caught the Covid virus during the course of his remand."

He said that catching the virus had helped clear his thinking: "He clearly has had a change of attitude."

Judge Maureen Bacon told Podgorski that his behaviour towards the police officers had happened during the pandemic and said: "Your behaviour must have caused them great concern."

She said that his assault on his partner was also totally unacceptable, even though the victim had not wanted to bring any charges against him or make any victim impact statement.

Judge Bacon imposed a two-year community order and ordered him to do 250 hours unpaid work.

She also ordered him to attend a six month alcohol treatment programme and told him: "This will be a tough order."

Judge Bacon added: "This is your last chance."

She also warned him that he must not lay a finger on his partner in future or he would get sent back into jail: "This court will be only too pleased to send you back to custody," she said.



