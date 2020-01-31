'I'm scared of walking home'- fears over violence and 'gangs' at town bus station

Shop owners and commuters say they feel unsafe at a town bus station after it was marred by daily fights and anti-social behaviour.

2 more arrests and 9 persons dispersed by the local Policing team and Response team 1 tonight from the priority policing area of Bus station / Town centre. #lpt sgt3266 pic.twitter.com/QSNMr4urWu — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) January 29, 2020

Workers at the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn have said anti-social behaviour at the bus station and town centre is a serious problem and more needs to be done to stop it.

Police have been carrying out more patrols in the area as a result of the ongoing concern and a number of arrests have been made this month.

Officers made two arrests and dispersed nine people from the bus station and town centre on Wednesday, January 29.

They included a 15-year-old girl who was arrested and cautioned for failing to comply with a dispersal notice.

Janet Newson, sales assistant at The Kiosk, said: "I think it happens every day.

"A lot of people here are really annoyed about kids on bikes.

"They come tearing around here. Somebody is going to get hurt.

"There seems to be a growing fascination with gangs."

The 68-year-old said more fights have been breaking out near the bus station.

She said: "You just don't feel safe. The previous year there was a gang of them fighting outside and they ended up on the shop floor and I was in here on my own.

"There's not much I can do, no panic buttons or anything.

"It does make you wonder if you're fighting a losing battle."

Others working in the area agree anti-social behaviour is a growing issue.

Jay, a Shoesmith at Timpson, said: "I tend to see it a lot, kids on bikes doing wheelies.

"I was taking signs out the other day and they were throwing stuff at me. It's pathetic.

"My grandad likes to sit outside the shop, he's in a wheelchair, and they come shooting past almost knocking into him.

"They just don't care."

Zara Dent, volunteer at The British Heart Foundation, said: "I have to go through the bus station every evening and there's always a group of them causing grief.

"I do feel unsafe and I'm scared of walking home on my own.

"Something needs to be done about it. The police need to walk around here everyday and see what goes on."

A police spokesman said: "We have been deploying increased patrols in King's Lynn town centre and the bus station in response to concerns from the community around anti-social behaviour and violent crime."