Search

Advanced search

'I'm scared of walking home'- fears over violence and 'gangs' at town bus station

PUBLISHED: 16:10 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 31 January 2020

King's Lynn bus station. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn bus station. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

Shop owners and commuters say they feel unsafe at a town bus station after it was marred by daily fights and anti-social behaviour.

Workers at the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn have said anti-social behaviour at the bus station and town centre is a serious problem and more needs to be done to stop it.

Police have been carrying out more patrols in the area as a result of the ongoing concern and a number of arrests have been made this month.

Officers made two arrests and dispersed nine people from the bus station and town centre on Wednesday, January 29.

They included a 15-year-old girl who was arrested and cautioned for failing to comply with a dispersal notice.

Janet Newson, sales assistant at The Kiosk, said: "I think it happens every day.

"A lot of people here are really annoyed about kids on bikes.

"They come tearing around here. Somebody is going to get hurt.

"There seems to be a growing fascination with gangs."

The 68-year-old said more fights have been breaking out near the bus station.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "You just don't feel safe. The previous year there was a gang of them fighting outside and they ended up on the shop floor and I was in here on my own.

"There's not much I can do, no panic buttons or anything.

"It does make you wonder if you're fighting a losing battle."

Others working in the area agree anti-social behaviour is a growing issue.

Jay, a Shoesmith at Timpson, said: "I tend to see it a lot, kids on bikes doing wheelies.

"I was taking signs out the other day and they were throwing stuff at me. It's pathetic.

"My grandad likes to sit outside the shop, he's in a wheelchair, and they come shooting past almost knocking into him.

"They just don't care."

Zara Dent, volunteer at The British Heart Foundation, said: "I have to go through the bus station every evening and there's always a group of them causing grief.

"I do feel unsafe and I'm scared of walking home on my own.

"Something needs to be done about it. The police need to walk around here everyday and see what goes on."

A police spokesman said: "We have been deploying increased patrols in King's Lynn town centre and the bus station in response to concerns from the community around anti-social behaviour and violent crime."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Tragic loss’ as city park fire means pavilion cannot be saved

The fire in the tennis pavilion at Heigham Park in November last year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Follow Norwich City’s transfer window deadline day - Deals, rumours and supermarket sightings

Will Daniel Farke's Norwich City see any additions or departures on transfer window deadline day for the Premier League's bottom club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

School issues warning after person in truck seen filming young people

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart
Drive 24