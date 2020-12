Published: 12:24 PM December 30, 2020

A Norwich man has been arrested in connection with sexual grooming offences. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©

A Norwich man has been arrested in connection with sexual grooming offences.

The man in his 50s was arrested on Sunday, December 20 in the Thorpe Marriott area in connection with the offences.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said he was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.