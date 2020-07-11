Search

Advanced search

Animation aims to steer young people away from crime and exploitation

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 July 2020

A new animation is urging youngsters to steer clear of crime and exploitation. PIC: Supplied by OPCCN.

A new animation is urging youngsters to steer clear of crime and exploitation. PIC: Supplied by OPCCN.

Archant

A hard-hitting animation showing how a young person is groomed and exploited has been created in a bid to warn youngsters across Norfolk about the dangers of taking the wrong path in life.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A virtual teaching package, including the animation, has been created in a bid to continue to educate young people about the dangers of criminal exploitation during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Created by national charity St Giles as part of its three-year SOS+ Project, first commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in April 2019, the animation centres on the story of Nathan who is groomed and exploited by his best friend’s brother.

The film, which has been adapted for Key Stages 3 and 4, which tells the story of Nathan who is groomed and exploited by his best friend’s brother, has been shared with secondary school students during lockdown in a newsletter published by Norfolk Constabulary’s Safer Schools Partnership.

You may also want to watch:

This latest innovation adds to the work already being done during lockdown by ex-offender and former boxer Earl Ling together with the SOS+ Project which aims to steer students away from criminality and the danger of County Lines drug gangs, which has so far seen almost 4,000 pupils and teachers take part.

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “The work Earl and the team at St Giles have done across the county to date has been vital in helping young people see the real consequences of taking the wrong path in life.

“With a lockdown in place it would be easy to think County Lines has simply disappeared as young people have been forced to ‘stay home’.

“But sadly, this could not be further from the truth and we must do all we can to rid our county of County Lines and the knock-on impact it brings to our communities. I want to safeguard our most vulnerable young people and give them the tools they need to make informed decisions for themselves and I am reassured to see the SOS+ Project team have adapted their approach - their work simply cannot and must not stop due to the pandemic.”

CJ Burge, St Giles’s SOS+ Project manager, said: “We will continue to reach out to young people to ensure that they are aware of the risks and know what to do to if faced with them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First couple married in Norwich cathedral since lockdown enjoy ‘beautiful’ ceremony

Newlyweds Joe Howard and Victoria Howard were the first people to get married post lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

‘People are abusing this town’ - campaign group wants end to speeding ‘plague’

Hingham Road Safety Campaign has been launched in an attempt to crack down on speeding in the town. Picture: Geoff Bedford

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after an abject 4-0 Premier League defeat against West Ham

Norwich City slumped to a 4-0 Premier League defeat against West Ham that confirmed their relegation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Connor Southwell: Mistakes have been made. The next stage is accountability

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/07/2020

Owners rent out Tudor country estate for £14,000 a week after weddings cancelled

Hales Hall is for hire this summer after owners Gary and Helen Johnston see weddings cancelled because of coronavirus.Pic: submitted/Archant

Man is set to appear in court charged with possessing imitaton gun

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Little blame for defeat to Hammers but City full-back still has lots to learn

Ryan Fredericks of West Ham is fouled by Jamal Lewis of Norwich during the Premier League match at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images