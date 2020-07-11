Animation aims to steer young people away from crime and exploitation

A new animation is urging youngsters to steer clear of crime and exploitation. PIC: Supplied by OPCCN. Archant

A hard-hitting animation showing how a young person is groomed and exploited has been created in a bid to warn youngsters across Norfolk about the dangers of taking the wrong path in life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A virtual teaching package, including the animation, has been created in a bid to continue to educate young people about the dangers of criminal exploitation during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Created by national charity St Giles as part of its three-year SOS+ Project, first commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in April 2019, the animation centres on the story of Nathan who is groomed and exploited by his best friend’s brother.

The film, which has been adapted for Key Stages 3 and 4, which tells the story of Nathan who is groomed and exploited by his best friend’s brother, has been shared with secondary school students during lockdown in a newsletter published by Norfolk Constabulary’s Safer Schools Partnership.

You may also want to watch:

This latest innovation adds to the work already being done during lockdown by ex-offender and former boxer Earl Ling together with the SOS+ Project which aims to steer students away from criminality and the danger of County Lines drug gangs, which has so far seen almost 4,000 pupils and teachers take part.

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “The work Earl and the team at St Giles have done across the county to date has been vital in helping young people see the real consequences of taking the wrong path in life.

“With a lockdown in place it would be easy to think County Lines has simply disappeared as young people have been forced to ‘stay home’.

“But sadly, this could not be further from the truth and we must do all we can to rid our county of County Lines and the knock-on impact it brings to our communities. I want to safeguard our most vulnerable young people and give them the tools they need to make informed decisions for themselves and I am reassured to see the SOS+ Project team have adapted their approach - their work simply cannot and must not stop due to the pandemic.”

CJ Burge, St Giles’s SOS+ Project manager, said: “We will continue to reach out to young people to ensure that they are aware of the risks and know what to do to if faced with them.”