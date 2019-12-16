Search

Advanced search

Investigation into 'shocking' conditions at Norfolk's largest duck farm

PUBLISHED: 17:27 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 16 December 2019

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

Archant

The company which runs Norfolk's largest duck farm has launched an investigation into claims that birds were carried by their necks causing breaks, given limited water and limited space.

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice ProjectThe conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

Cameras placed in the farms by Animal Justice Project, in October and November this year, revealed what it claims are "shocking" conditions at two Gressingham duck farms near Thetford.

The farm produces more than half of the ducks killed in the festive period, eight million out of 15 million, in what the project calls a "miserable existence". Gressingham adopted Red Tractor standards in 2010 and supplies ducks to leading supermarkets.

The investigation claimed;

*Sheds without open water, housing between 6,500-12,000 ducks. In one shed there were 6,500 birds, there were 50 drinkers, meaning 130 birds per drinker.

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice ProjectThe conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

*Each bird had two foot square floor space.

*Many ducks and ducklings pedalling on their backs in distress and 'spraddle leg', which is a result of tendons forcing the legs apart.

*Lame ducks were seen by workers and then ignored.

*Workers grabbing ducks by the neck and carried through the sheds before breaking their necks when throwing them onto the flock.

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice ProjectThe conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

*Constant lighting for 47 hours going against Red Tractor regulations and bio-security measures were poor with workers not wearing gloves or overalls.

But Gressingham Foods has refuted these claims and said animal welfare is a top priority.

A spokesman said: "There are a limited number of images and comments that are not representative of the high standards expected of our farms, these will be fully investigated in conjunction with external auditors and the appropriate action taken to ensure immediate improvements.

"The welfare of our birds is an absolute priority. We work to the highest standards in hygiene, bio-security and animal welfare across all our farms. All Gressingham Foods farms are subject to regular internal and external audits and are under veterinary supervision.

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice ProjectThe conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

"Our ducks are reared free-to-roam in large barns with natural light, fresh air, access to water for preening, access to fresh drinking water and feed throughout the day, we also apply a fresh bedding of straw every day."

The findings have led Animal Justice Project and Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch to call for a ban on duck farming.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Investigation into ‘shocking’ conditions at Norfolk’s largest duck farm

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

Positive Pukki injury bulletin in his battle to face Wolves

Teemu Pukki suffered a toe injury in the first half of Norwich City's Premier League draw at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City centre road to close for weeks as part of £2.5m revamp

Signs in the city inform road users that Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut from January. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists