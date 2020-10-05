Search

Burglars smash window and steal valuables

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 October 2020

Police are investigating a burglary in Green Lane, Beetley. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

A thief smashed the window of a house over the weekend and escaped with expensive goods.

The home on Green Lane in Beetley was burgled at some point between 10.30pm on Saturday, October 3 and 11.10am on Sunday, October 4.

Items stolen from the property included jewellery, watches, a laptop, a safe and a wallet containing cash and cards.

The robbery follows a case of theft in the village in August and a burglary in June.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident or people acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sophie Harris at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

