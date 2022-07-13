News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Train driver relives near miss horror to highlight rail trespass risks

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:55 PM July 13, 2022
Railway trespass warning signs

People trespassing on rail lines cause 34 near misses every day - Credit: PA

A Greater Anglia train driver has described how he had to look away when he thought he was going to hit a man chasing his dog down a railway track.

Despite putting on the emergency brakes Glen Harwood feared the man was going to be killed by the speeding train.

Mr Harwood, who is also a driver trainer manager at Greater Anglia, said: “I put my brake into emergency and I’m sliding towards him. And that’s all I can do.

"I actually turned sideways. I was convinced I was going to hit him.”

He added: “I was all over the place. My heart was pounding.”

The near miss is recounted in a new episode of the train company’s Life on Rails podcast to highlight the dangers of trespassing on the line.

There are 34 near misses every day on the UK's rail network. Trespassers can be fined £1,000 but also risk their lives.

Mr Harwood said: “It’s an extremely dangerous place to be. Ultimately it is not a playground.”

Most Read

  1. 1 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk
  2. 2 WATCH: Firefighters battle huge blaze on north Norfolk coast
  3. 3 I'm trying to preserve the village - not destroy it
  1. 4 Michael Bublé fans complain of traffic 'chaos' at Blickling
  2. 5 Three tractor GPS units and screens worth £40,000 stolen in Norfolk village
  3. 6 Warning after man arrested in Norfolk town following rogue driveway work
  4. 7 Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing
  5. 8 Supermoon to be 'easy to spot' over Norfolk this week
  6. 9 Warning as photo reveals destruction caused by fire in Norfolk wood
  7. 10 Drug dealer found in possession of £16,000 of cocaine jailed

If you see someone trespassing on the railway, call 0800 405040 or 999, or text 61016.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon