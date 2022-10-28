News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Fare dodgers face £100 fines as Greater Anglia targets those who don’t pay

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:21 AM October 28, 2022
Rail staff

The penalty for evading rail fares will increase from £20 to £100 next year - Credit: Greater Anglia

The penalty for evading rail fares will increase from £20 to £100 next year, with local operator Greater Anglia having issued 54,000 fines last year.

From January, fare dodgers will be charged the new penalty fare, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days, plus the price of a ticket for the journey.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the present system, which has not been updated since 2005, was not enough of a deterrent.

Currently, those travelling without a ticket are fined whichever is greater of £20 or twice the ticket price to the next station the train calls at.

The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, ar

Fare dodgers and fraudsters were issued over 54,000 penalty fares in 2021 by Greater Anglia - Credit: Archant

The Rail Delivery Group estimates that fare evasion is costing the rail industry an estimated £240m per year.

Fare dodgers and fraudsters were issued over 54,000 penalty fares in 2021 by Greater Anglia revenue protection officers – ticket inspectors – to the value of £1.63m.

Magistrates also awarded a total of £1.7m in fines, costs and compensation in 5,980 cases brought against fare evaders caught on trains on the Greater Anglia network, which includes Norfolk and Suffolk.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Susi and Roger Crane, who own the farm which surrounds Oxnead Hall, are among the neighbours objecting

'Brides and grooms not welcome' - Row over weddings at historic home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Housing Trust Harleston new homes south Norfolk

Locals say huge housing plan could 'kill' Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street

Updated

Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon