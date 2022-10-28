Fare dodgers face £100 fines as Greater Anglia targets those who don’t pay

The penalty for evading rail fares will increase from £20 to £100 next year - Credit: Greater Anglia

The penalty for evading rail fares will increase from £20 to £100 next year, with local operator Greater Anglia having issued 54,000 fines last year.

From January, fare dodgers will be charged the new penalty fare, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days, plus the price of a ticket for the journey.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the present system, which has not been updated since 2005, was not enough of a deterrent.

Currently, those travelling without a ticket are fined whichever is greater of £20 or twice the ticket price to the next station the train calls at.

The Rail Delivery Group estimates that fare evasion is costing the rail industry an estimated £240m per year.

Fare dodgers and fraudsters were issued over 54,000 penalty fares in 2021 by Greater Anglia revenue protection officers – ticket inspectors – to the value of £1.63m.

Magistrates also awarded a total of £1.7m in fines, costs and compensation in 5,980 cases brought against fare evaders caught on trains on the Greater Anglia network, which includes Norfolk and Suffolk.