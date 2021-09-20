News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Men accused of people smuggling due to appear in court

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:38 PM September 20, 2021   
Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off

The Svanic was seized - Credit: Archant

A gang of suspected people smugglers are due to go on trial following the interception of a trawler off Great Yarmouth. 

In a joint raid more than 250 officers from the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force intercepted the Svanic, which contained 69 migrants from Albania, on November 17 last year.

Three crew members were then charged with facilitating illegal immigration. 

The three men - Ukrainian nationals Igor Kosyi, 56, Volodymyr Mykhailov, 49 and Latvian national Aleksandrs Gulpe, 44 - are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Also due to appear in court on the same charges are two men who were arrested in June as part of the investigation.

They are Kfir Ivgi, 39, of Corrigan Close, Finchley and Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way, Newham, London.

The trial of the five men is due to last six weeks.


Most Read

  1. 1 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
  2. 2 Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post
  3. 3 Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof
  1. 4 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  2. 5 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
  3. 6 Dad's heartache over daughter's suicide and his fight to help others
  4. 7 7 of the prettiest streets in Norfolk
  5. 8 Rovers return? New landlords relaunch village pub with parties and Sunday lunches for dogs
  6. 9 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
  7. 10 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Chris Taylor came across the wreck of the SS Commodore off Sheringham. 

Video

'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon