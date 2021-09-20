Men accused of people smuggling due to appear in court

Published: 4:38 PM September 20, 2021

A gang of suspected people smugglers are due to go on trial following the interception of a trawler off Great Yarmouth.

In a joint raid more than 250 officers from the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force intercepted the Svanic, which contained 69 migrants from Albania, on November 17 last year.

Three crew members were then charged with facilitating illegal immigration.

The three men - Ukrainian nationals Igor Kosyi, 56, Volodymyr Mykhailov, 49 and Latvian national Aleksandrs Gulpe, 44 - are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Also due to appear in court on the same charges are two men who were arrested in June as part of the investigation.

They are Kfir Ivgi, 39, of Corrigan Close, Finchley and Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way, Newham, London.

The trial of the five men is due to last six weeks.



