Van driver crashed into parked car while trying to open box of Matchmakers

A care co-ordinator crashed his van into a parked car because he was opening a box of chocolates at the wheel, a court has heard.

Lee Henderson, 31 of Barkis Road, Great Yarmouth, was driving a Ford Transit van on Old Yarmouth Road in Sutton when he took his eyes off the road and collided with a parked car - damaging both vehicles.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard how at the time of collision, Henderson was using both hands to open a box of Quality Street Matchmakers while steering causing him to veer into the stationary Nissan Skyline.

The collision happened between 12 and 2pm on Friday, May 24 and as a result Henderson was charged with driving without due care and attention. He was also charged with not wearing a seat belt at the time.

On Monday, the charges were dealt with by magistrates in Norwich, with Henderson entering guilty pleas in writing.

Neal Carr, prosecuting, said: "While driving, he was opening a box of chocolates with both hands and took his eyes off the road. Both vehicles were damaged."

A legal advisor told the bench Henderson had not submitted anything in mitigation and the defendant did not appear at the hearing in person.

Henderson, who already had three points on his licence, was given an additional seven points.

He was also ordered to pay more than £400 to the courts, consisting of a £296 fine, £100 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile, another driver who was involved in a crash outside of the entrance to the Ipswich Road branch of Tesco was ordered to pay £353 and given three points on his licence.

Paul Cooling, 53, of Bignold Road, was charged with driving without due care and attention in relation to a crash on May 27, between his Ford Fiesta and another Ford Fiesta at the lights outside the supermarket.

Carr said Cooling had caused the collision after jumping a red light leaving the supermarket - an allegation the defendant disputed. Despite this though, Cooling entered a guilty plea and was issued with three penalty points.