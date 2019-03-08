Search

Teenager accused of assault on homeless woman had victim's blood on jeans and trainers

PUBLISHED: 17:57 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 16 April 2019

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man accused of a brutal attack on a woman when she was sleeping rough had his victim’s blood stains on his jeans and trainers, a court heard.

Reece Finch, 19, is accused of carrying out the unprovoked attack on the 63-year-old woman as she was preparing to settle down for the night in an alleyway off the Market Place in Great Yarmouth.

The assault took place in the early hours of October 12 last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Expert witness, Lucy Bryan, a forensic scientist, said a pair of Finch's grey jeans found by police at his flat in Great Yarmouth had blood on the front waistband, and right upper thigh.

Miss Bryan told the court there were “numerous spots of blood” on the jeans which belonged to the victim.

She said the small blood spots found on the trousers would have had to have travelled through the air meaning the person wearing them would have been within one to two metres of the victim when the attack happened.

Detective sergeant of Great Yarmouth Police Craig Lovatt, said officers found the grey jeans in a box behind a sofa at Finch's flat when he was arrested on October 13, last year.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Finch's fingerprints were found at the “exact point” the victim was attacked in Row 46 Market Place.

Finch of North Quay, Great Yarmouth, has denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent and told the court he was not wearing his grey jeans that night.

He said he only wore them for work and was wearing his “more casual” blue jeans on the evening of the assault.

DNA results from tests carried out on the inside of the jeans came back with a “mixed profile” which included the DNA of four people including Finch, the court heard.

Finch's black adidas trainers were found to have the victim's blood on, the court was told, but the 19-year-old denies wearing them on October 12.

The teenager told the court he had been drinking, smoking cannabis and taking cocaine at his studio flat with three other friends that night.

He said he had drank between 16 to 18 bottles of Budweiser beer but could remember a “fair bit” of the evening.

Finch said he did not know who was wearing his grey jeans and black trainers at the time of the assault.

The trial continues.

