‘Suddenly someone said I had blood streaming from my neck’ - Man tells of knife attack nightmare

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:38 AM August 11, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Martyn Greenwood, who suffered a series of stab wounds after being attacked in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Martyn Greenwood - Credit: Archant

The victim of a knife attack has spoken of the ordeal that left him with several stab wounds after a night out.

Martyn Greenwood, from Great Yarmouth, said he had been left physically and mentally scarred by the experience, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old had been enjoying a few drinks with a friend, before stopping for something to eat at a takeaway on Nelson Road North.

When his friend left to find a cashpoint and failed to return promptly, Mr Greenwood went looking for him and soon found himself involved in a confrontation in an alley near Middle Market Road.

He said someone pulled a knife and 'there was a scuffle but I managed to get away from him'.

It was not until several minutes later that Mr Greenwood realised the extent of his injuries.

'I couldn't even feel the pain because of the adrenaline,' he said. 'Suddenly someone said I had blood streaming from my neck.

'The ambulance crew arrived and said I was millimetres from being killed, so I'm feeling very lucky now.

'I'm physically okay but I can't turn my neck. The worst thing is how it's scarred me mentally. I just don't want to leave the house.'

? A teenager has been charged in connection with the incident. Donatas Jasmontas, 19, is accused of GBH and being in possession of a knife in a public place. Jasmontas, of Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 7.

