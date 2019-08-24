Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner's affair

A father caught driving at almost twice the speed limit told a court he had just found out his partner was having an affair and was "emotional".

Adam Storey, 41, was caught travelling at 57mph in the 30mph zone on Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth on December 30 last year.

Storey was convicted under the Single Justice Procedure on April 30 and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday for a disqualification hearing.

But after hearing he has no previous driving offences he was spared a ban.

He told the bench he needed his licence for his job driving plant machinery, and had two young children to care for.

"I am self-employed and have two young children I have to look after," he said. "About six months ago I split with my ex-partner who was an alcoholic.

"I have had a lot of stress with her and the worry of my children's safety, and looking after them.

"I then met someone else and I found out at the time I was speeding that she was having an affair with someone else.

"I had all that on my plate at the time. I wasn't thinking and I was all over the place - very emotional.

"I need my licence to look after my two children, feed them and clothe them. They are going to a new school and I have to pay for their transport and all the activities they have to do.

"I travel all over East Anglia to try to provide for my children. I drive plant diggers and I have to go wherever the work is."

Chair of the bench Dr Pierre Butikofer told Storey: "57 in a 30 isn't brilliant. This could be either six points or a ban.

"We are going to give you six points, so you are not banned."

Storey, of Styles Close, Bradwell, was also fined £450 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and costs of £100.