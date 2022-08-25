News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman punched pub landlord’s daughter over missing handbag

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:02 PM August 25, 2022
The Marine pub, Marine Parade.Great YarmouthPicture: James Bass

The Marine pub on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

A drunken dispute over a missing handbag saw a woman punch a pub landlord’s daughter to the ground, a court heard. 

Rachel Roberts, 34, had denied assaulting Georgia Barlow outside the Marine pub on Great Yarmouth seafront in the early hours of November 11 last year. 

But at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 25) she was found guilty after a doorman who witnessed the attack described seeing her punch the other woman in the face to leave her bloodied.

Graham Howton said he had seen her demanding to know who had her handbag before throwing the punch.

Giving evidence Roberts, of Phantom Close in Swaffham, said she had not struck out and her victim had already been on the ground when she approached.

District judge David Wilson said he had found Mr Howton a “credible witness” while Roberts had given “conflicting accounts”.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £272 in costs.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, is fed up of no-shows. 

Food and Drink

Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir has been jailed for fraud over unfinished and dangerous building work

‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Nick Baker, Malcolm Lewis, Ryan Baez and Anne Nurse are being evicted from their homes after C

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

'Heartbreaking' - 11 families to be evicted from their homes

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How safe is it to swim in the sea along the Norfolk coast?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon