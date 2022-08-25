Woman punched pub landlord’s daughter over missing handbag

A drunken dispute over a missing handbag saw a woman punch a pub landlord’s daughter to the ground, a court heard.

Rachel Roberts, 34, had denied assaulting Georgia Barlow outside the Marine pub on Great Yarmouth seafront in the early hours of November 11 last year.

But at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 25) she was found guilty after a doorman who witnessed the attack described seeing her punch the other woman in the face to leave her bloodied.

Graham Howton said he had seen her demanding to know who had her handbag before throwing the punch.

Giving evidence Roberts, of Phantom Close in Swaffham, said she had not struck out and her victim had already been on the ground when she approached.

District judge David Wilson said he had found Mr Howton a “credible witness” while Roberts had given “conflicting accounts”.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £272 in costs.