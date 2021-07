Published: 11:53 AM July 28, 2021

Great Yarmouth Police's dog Harry helped catch a suspected drink driver who fled on foot after a crash.

Great Yarmouth's police dog Harry - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He tracked the suspect from the crashed vehicle, through a nearby car park, and to a reed bed, where the suspect was found by police, hiding in the nearby bushes.

The suspect was taken into custody.