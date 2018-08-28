Uninsured car seized by Great Yarmouth police
PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 January 2019
Archant
Police have seized a car in Great Yarmouth after the driver failed to show a valid licence or insurance.
The east team of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police unit said the driver was reported for both offences.
The police tweeted at 5.50am on Friday, January 25: “East team have just seized this vehicle in the @GYarmouthPolice area.
“The driver was not able to produce valid insurance or a valid driving licence.
“Reported for both offences.”
