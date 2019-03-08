Alleged drink driver arrested after door was open
PUBLISHED: 08:17 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 27 May 2019
Archant
An alleged drink driver has been arrested after police spotted the motorist driving with their door open.
You may also want to watch:
The van was pulled aside and the driver was breath tested after they were seen driving on the A47 in Gorleston.
According to police, the van's side door was open as they were travelling on the main road.
In a Tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said: "Van stopped on the A47 in Gorleston. As it was driving with the side door open. Driver spoken to and he then provided a positive roadside breath test. 1 in Custody #fatal4 #85 #1827."