Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Alleged drink driver arrested after door was open

PUBLISHED: 08:17 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 27 May 2019

A driver has been arrested after they were driving with their side door open. Picture: Denise Bradley

A driver has been arrested after they were driving with their side door open. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

An alleged drink driver has been arrested after police spotted the motorist driving with their door open.

You may also want to watch:

The van was pulled aside and the driver was breath tested after they were seen driving on the A47 in Gorleston.

According to police, the van's side door was open as they were travelling on the main road.

In a Tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said: "Van stopped on the A47 in Gorleston. As it was driving with the side door open. Driver spoken to and he then provided a positive roadside breath test. 1 in Custody #fatal4 #85 #1827."

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Review: Noel Gallagher delights with Oasis classics in return to Norfolk after 25 years

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Review: Noel Gallagher delights with Oasis classics in return to Norfolk after 25 years

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Growing concern for missing man, 89, who has not been seen for weeks

John Taylor, of Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, was reported missing on May 25 but has not been seen for a few weeks. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘At Norwich we had a real togetherness’ – Johnson gunning for more Wembley glory with Rams

Bradley Johnson enjoyed play-off final glory at Wembley with Norwich City in 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists