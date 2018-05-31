'Loud' man 'trashed' hotel room after being refused drink

The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A man caused more than £1,000 of damage to a Wetherspoon pub's hotel room after being refused a drink at the bar.

A bedroom at The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth, following a major refurbishment in 2017. PHOTO: Nick Butcher A bedroom at The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth, following a major refurbishment in 2017. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Ryan McDonnell, who gave his address as University Crescent, Gorleston, smashed a television, lamp and bedside cabinet during a night away at the Troll Cart, in Great Yarmouth, days after Christmas.

McDonnell admitted criminal damage, which took place on December 27, when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 4.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said: "He had booked a room at the Troll Cart for him and his girlfriend.

"They were being loud in the bar and staff had to stop serving them because they felt they were drunk, but that seemed to cause problems.

The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

"He tried to get some wine to take back to his room but this was refused.

"When he went back to the room, another guest could hear banging and crashing."

She said staff searched the "trashed" hotel room, finding a broken television screen covered in blood, as well as a broken lamp and bedside cabinet.

The pair left the Regent Road hotel shortly afterwards and boarded a bus, where police officers swooped to arrest McDonnell.

The 33-year-old also admitted assaulting an emergency worker, with prosecutors saying McDonnell punched a Norfolk Police officer while "lashing out" while being arrested.

Nat Myer, mitigating, denied McDonnell had been drunk, stating he had 30 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when tested at the police station later that night, with the legal drink-drive limit being 35 microgrammes.

She said: "He was confused why he had been refused alcohol at the bar. He said he was in no way intoxicated, but fully accepts he lashed out and reacted badly.

"He is more than happy to pay for the damage he has caused as soon as possible.

"They'd left the hotel and got on a bus to try and find somewhere else to get a drink or eat. He fully accepts flailing his arms about and catching the officer."

McDonnell was ordered to pay compensation to JD Wetherspoon, totalling £1,244.75 for the repairs and loss of income from the hotel room. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the police officer, as well as court costs of £85.