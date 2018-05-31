Search

Advanced search

'Loud' man 'trashed' hotel room after being refused drink

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 04 March 2020

The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A man caused more than £1,000 of damage to a Wetherspoon pub's hotel room after being refused a drink at the bar.

A bedroom at The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth, following a major refurbishment in 2017. PHOTO: Nick ButcherA bedroom at The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth, following a major refurbishment in 2017. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Ryan McDonnell, of University Crescent, Gorleston, smashed a television, lamp and bedside cabinet during a night away at the Troll Cart, in Great Yarmouth, days after Christmas.

McDonnell admitted criminal damage, which took place on December 27, when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 4.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said: "He had booked a room at the Troll Cart for him and his girlfriend.

"They were being loud in the bar and staff had to stop serving them because they felt they were drunk, but that seemed to cause problems.

"He tried to get some wine to take back to his room but this was refused.

"When he went back to the room, another guest could hear banging and crashing."

You may also want to watch:

She said staff searched the "trashed" hotel room, finding a broken television screen covered in blood, as well as a broken lamp and bedside cabinet.

The pair left the Regent Road hotel shortly afterwards and boarded a bus, where police officers swooped to arrest McDonnell.

The 33-year-old also admitted assaulting an emergency worker, with prosecutors saying McDonnell punched a Norfolk Police officer while "lashing out" while being arrested.

Nat Myer, mitigating, denied McDonnell had been drunk, stating he had 30 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when tested at the police station later that night, with the legal drink-drive limit being 35 microgrammes.

She said: "He was confused why he had been refused alcohol at the bar. He said he was in no way intoxicated, but fully accepts he lashed out and reacted badly.

"He is more than happy to pay for the damage he has caused as soon as possible.

"They'd left the hotel and got on a bus to try and find somewhere else to get a drink or eat. He fully accepts flailing his arms about and catching the officer."

McDonnell was ordered to pay compensation to JD Wetherspoon, totalling £1,244.75 for the repairs and loss of income from the hotel room. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the police officer, as well as court costs of £85.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24