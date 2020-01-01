Woman to stand trial accused of murder of 60-year-old next month

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman is to go on trial accused of murdering a Great Yarmouth grandmother who was found at the bottom of a flight of stairs with head injuries.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7 2019, two days after she found at the bottom of the stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Yarmouth, on August 5 last year.

She was taken to Addenbrookes’s Hospital in Cambridge with head injuries, but later died in hospital.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, Yarmouth, has denied the murder of Ms Rainey.

Gray is also jointly charged with Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Gray and Lawrence both appeared via videolink at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 24) for a pre-trial review.

A trial will take place on Monday, July 20 and will be the second trial to take place at the court following the coronavirus outbreak.