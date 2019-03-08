Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman appears in court on murder charge

PUBLISHED: 11:38 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 14 August 2019

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Great Yarmouth.

Linda Rainey died on Wednesday, August 7, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Great Yarmouth.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) was called to South Market Road around 11.40pm on Monday, August 5.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital just two days later.

A Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Monday, August 12, established she died from a serious head injury.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

And Adrian Lawrence, 53 and of South Market Road, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The pair are accused of "conspiring to agree a false account to cover up the true circumstances of the death of Linda Rainey", according to the indictment.

Gray appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wed) wearing glasses and a black jumper.

You may also want to watch:

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address, and did not enter a plea to either count.

"An offence of murder can only be dealt with in the crown court, and there is no right of bail," Ms Wright added.

Gray was remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow morning (Thursday) at 9.30am.

Lawrence appeared in the dock separately to Gray, wearing a blue jumper.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, and did not enter a plea.

Magistrates refused a bail application from Ms Baker on his behalf.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court alongside Gray tomorrow morning.

Ms Rainey's family paid tribute to her on Tuesday.

In a statement they said: "Linda (Lin) was the much-loved mother of five children and grandmother to four grandchildren whom she adored.

"She was also a popular member of the community. Her death has come as a huge shock for us.

"As we struggle to come to terms with our loss we would request privacy at this difficult time."

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Norfolk B&B named among best in country

Mike and Alison Thomas who run The Old Bakery B&B and quilting retreat. Photo: Mike Thomas

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Food banks plead for donations in bid to beat children’s holiday hunger

More than 80,000 items have been donated to a food bank appeal to stop children in Norfolk and Suffolk from going hungry this summer. Pictured, a food bank at North Denes Primary School, in Great Yarnouth. Photo: Archant

Boy, 16, among four arrested after ‘large quantity’ of drugs seized in Norwich raid

Riverside Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists