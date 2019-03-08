Woman appears in court on murder charge

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Great Yarmouth.

Linda Rainey died on Wednesday, August 7, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Great Yarmouth.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) was called to South Market Road around 11.40pm on Monday, August 5.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital just two days later.

A Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Monday, August 12, established she died from a serious head injury.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

And Adrian Lawrence, 53 and of South Market Road, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The pair are accused of "conspiring to agree a false account to cover up the true circumstances of the death of Linda Rainey", according to the indictment.

Gray appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wed) wearing glasses and a black jumper.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address, and did not enter a plea to either count.

"An offence of murder can only be dealt with in the crown court, and there is no right of bail," Ms Wright added.

Gray was remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow morning (Thursday) at 9.30am.

Lawrence appeared in the dock separately to Gray, wearing a blue jumper.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, and did not enter a plea.

Magistrates refused a bail application from Ms Baker on his behalf.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court alongside Gray tomorrow morning.

Ms Rainey's family paid tribute to her on Tuesday.

In a statement they said: "Linda (Lin) was the much-loved mother of five children and grandmother to four grandchildren whom she adored.

"She was also a popular member of the community. Her death has come as a huge shock for us.

"As we struggle to come to terms with our loss we would request privacy at this difficult time."