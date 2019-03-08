Search

Great Yarmouth murder accused set to appear in court in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 September 2019

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Great Yarmouth is due to appear in court today.

Linda Rainey died on August 7, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Great Yarmouth.

The ambulance service was called to South Market Road around 11.40pm on Monday, August 5.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital just two days later.

A Home Office post mortem examination established she died from a serious head injury.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

She is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (September 12) together with Adrian Lawrence, 53 of South Market Road, who has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

