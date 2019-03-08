Search

Great Yarmouth murder accused set to have psychiatric report

PUBLISHED: 11:53 12 September 2019

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of the murder of a 60-year-old in Great Yarmouth is to undergo psychiatric tests before she can enter a plea.

Linda Rainey died on August 7, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, Yarmouth, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Thursday (September 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing. No pleas were entered after the court heard Gray was awaiting a psychiatric report to establish her fitness to plead.

Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in relation to the death.

A fitness to plead hearing for Gray will take place on January 6 next year with a trial for both defendants due to take place on February 3.

