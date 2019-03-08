Driver crashed into traffic island on A47 after falling asleep at wheel

A 31-year-old man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car and crashed into a traffic island on the A47 in Great Yarmouth has kept his licence.

Tomas Sabaliasukas had been driving his Vauxhall Vectra on the roundabout at the junction with William Adams Way on February 3 this year when he fell asleep at the wheel.

He "lost control" of the car and crashed into the traffic island in the centre of the roundabout.

After admitting driving without due care and attention and failing to stop or report an accident, Sabaliauskas was given six penalty points at Norwich Magistrates on Monday (October 7).

Mel Read, prosecuting for Norfolk Police, told the court: "On February 3 the defendant was driving a Vauxhall Vectra on the A47 at the junction with William Adams Way and fell asleep while driving.

"He lost control of the vehicle and collided with a traffic island, causing damage to the roadside furniture and the vehicle that was being driven.

"He also failed to stop at the accident and failed to report it within 24 hours to the police."

Ms Read said Sabaliauskas already had three points on his licence after speeding in September last year

Appearing unrepresented, Sabaliauskas told magistrates the accident had changed the way he thinks about driving.

"At the time maybe I felt sleepy or something and I lost control of my car," he said.

"After I was really scared. For about two months I was really depressed.

"It is the first time I have crashed my car in 10 years - I have had my licence for 10 years.

"I really was scared.

"That accident really changed my thoughts. I decided the next morning to go and tell the police what had happened."

Sabaliauskas was given six penalty points and fined £183 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.