Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 19 November 2018

Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Jason Charles, 41, attacked his ex-partner after they both had been drinking at her home in Great Yarmouth, and she suffered bruising, two black eyes and well as a broken nose, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said Charles had started punching the victim and when she went down on the floor he stamped on her head.

“She then fled into the bedroom but he pushed open the door and punched her again to the head.”

Ms O’Donovan said that he also stamped on her head for a second time and the attack only stopped when he saw blood on her face.

Ms O’Donovan said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

In an impact statement, the victim said she was extremely scared and said during the attack she feared for her life and thought Charles would kill her.

Ms O’Donovan said the victim had since had to undergo surgery on her broken nose and also lost a clump of hair in the attack. She said the victim also said her vocal cords had suffered from temporary damage as a result of the assault.

The court heard that Charles had a previous conviction for assaulting a former partner.

Charles, of no fixed address, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on April 23 this year.

Jailing him for 27 months, Judge Maureen Bacon accepted they had both been drinking but said: “There is no excuse for behaving as you did.”

She said it was a sustained or repeated assault and told Charles: “You have harmful attitudes towards females.”

Judge Bacon said the attack must have caused “pain and distress” to the victim, who also suffered from anxiety because of what happened.

Judge Bacon also imposed a restraining order on Charles to keep away from contacting his ex-partner in future.

Michael Clare, for Charles, said he accepted it was a serious domestic assault but said both had been drinking and an argument developed.

He said that Charles had put his seven months on remand to good use.

He said Charles was now working as an education mentor in prison and had obtained qualifications.

