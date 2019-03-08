Man attacked vulnerable man after finding out he had got a new car despite owing him cash

Kevin Haigh was jailed for 16 months for GBH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man attacked a vulnerable man in Great Yarmouth, fracturing his leg after finding out he had treated himself to a new car despite still owing him cash, court heard.

Kevin Haigh, 33, of no fixed address, had gone round to the address of the victim and grabbed the car keys threatening to sell the car to get back the money he was owed, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said when the 66-year-old victim tried to get Haigh to give back the keys, Haigh pushed him in the chest causing him to fall the ground breaking his leg and he then hit the victim as he lay on the ground with a car creeper device, which is used to carry out car repairs.

Mr Ivory said that in an impact statement the victim said that he had difficulty with mobility before the incident, but the fracture left him with even more problems.

He said the victim had suffered a stroke in the past which meant that it was more complicated for doctors to treat his leg fracture.

Haigh admitted causing grievous bodily harm to the victim, on October 4, last year, and was jailed for 16 months.

He was also made subject to a restraining order to keep away from the victim in future.

Jailing him, Judge Stephen Holt said that Haigh had lost his temper because he thought the victim had treated himself to a new car while owing him cash.

Judge Holt said: "You took the law into your own hands, which you should not have done."

He said the victim was vulnerable with mobility problems and said: "What happened that day has made it a whole lot worse."

He accepted that Haigh also had a number of problems himself but said the offence crossed the custody threshold.

Danielle O'Donovan, for Haigh, said the incident had came about as Haigh had lent the victim cash, which he really needed himself.

"He had his own financial difficulties."

She said that Haigh felt aggrieved by the fact the victim had got himself a new car.

"It is his reaction to that which is not acceptable. He overreacts."

She said that Haigh was unable to deal with the situation.

"He knows he overreacted and he has taken steps to address that. The defendant has made considerable progress."

She said he had been working as a volunteer for a local church and was of low risk of re-offending.