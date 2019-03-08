Search

Great Yarmouth man admits serious assault causing GBH

PUBLISHED: 11:34 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 03 April 2019

A 32-year-old Great Yarmouth man has been warned he could be jailed after he admitted seriously assaulting another man.

Kevin Haigh, of Marsh Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted causing grievous bodily harm to the victim on October 4, last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

He denied a charge of making threats to destroy or damage property on the same date.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that the plea was acceptable to the prosecution and asked that the threats to destroy or damage property lie on file.

Danielle O’Donovan asked for pre-sentence reports in the case as she said Haigh was a man with “some difficulties”.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until May 8, but warned Haigh: “With a serious assault like this custody remains the most likely option.”

He granted Haigh conditional bail.

