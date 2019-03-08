Great Yarmouth man admits being concerned in supply of cannabis and cocaine

A 46-year-old man has admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis to help fund his own cocaine addiction.

Darren Quelch, of Hawkins Avenue, Great Yarmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on July 26, last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court. He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine between January and July, last year.

He also admitted possession of cocaine on July 26, last year.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said it was accepted that his supply was on a limited basis.

John Morgans, for Quelch, said there was no previous drug offending and said the offences were brought about by his own addiction to cocaine.

He asked for a pre-sentence report for Quelch.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until October 3 and ordered a pre-sentence report.

He warned Quelch that all sentencing options would be open to the court