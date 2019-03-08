Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Great Yarmouth man admits being concerned in supply of cannabis and cocaine

PUBLISHED: 11:19 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 23 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 46-year-old man has admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis to help fund his own cocaine addiction.

Darren Quelch, of Hawkins Avenue, Great Yarmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on July 26, last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court. He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine between January and July, last year.

He also admitted possession of cocaine on July 26, last year.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said it was accepted that his supply was on a limited basis.

John Morgans, for Quelch, said there was no previous drug offending and said the offences were brought about by his own addiction to cocaine.

He asked for a pre-sentence report for Quelch.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until October 3 and ordered a pre-sentence report.

He warned Quelch that all sentencing options would be open to the court

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Carer told widow husband who had been dead for ‘some time’ was sleeping

The local government and social care ombudsman has upheld a complaint against Norfolk County Council from the father of a girl with special educational needs about how her educational support was handled. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps

Running column: Mark Armstrong is trying to stay disciplined to emerge from slump

Emma Jacobs has clearly got her running mojo after the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Men arrested over Bawsey Mill shooting released

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists