Officers stop driver following police chase through Wymondham
PUBLISHED: 17:39 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 17 April 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and dangerous driving following a police pursuit.
Officers from the Operation Moonshot East Team had attempted to stop a car in Wymondham at around 2.45pm on Friday (April 17).
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the car failed to stop and made off through Wymondham town centre.
You may also want to watch:
Officers followed the car which eventually came to a stop in Cavick Road.
Police seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.
A man, aged in his 50s and from the Great Yarmouth area, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with Intent to supply class A drugs, dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop for officers.
He remains in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Station.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.