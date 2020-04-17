Search

Advanced search

Officers stop driver following police chase through Wymondham

PUBLISHED: 17:39 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 17 April 2020

Police stop driver in Wymondham area following chase. PIC: Supplied by Graham Moates.

Police stop driver in Wymondham area following chase. PIC: Supplied by Graham Moates.

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and dangerous driving following a police pursuit.

Officers from the Operation Moonshot East Team had attempted to stop a car in Wymondham at around 2.45pm on Friday (April 17).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the car failed to stop and made off through Wymondham town centre.

You may also want to watch:

Officers followed the car which eventually came to a stop in Cavick Road.

Police seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.

A man, aged in his 50s and from the Great Yarmouth area, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with Intent to supply class A drugs, dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop for officers.

He remains in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Station.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

‘I just couldn’t walk away’ - Hospital’s nursing director returns to work just 24 hours after retirement

Julia Hunt, former director of nursing at the James Paget, who returned to work just 24 hours after retiring Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Eleven more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

A total of 159 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Fire crews tackling massive blaze as 200 tonnes of straw burns

The fire service is tackling a massive blaze near farmland after an estimated 200 tonnes of straw burst into flames. Photo: Google Maps

Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

Landlords of The Rumsey Wells, Katie and Dan Searle, have launched a beer and pie delivery service. Picture: Louisa Baldwin/Supplied by The Rumsey Wells

Halfway point reached in £12.5m hospice appeal

The £12.5m Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal has reached its halfway point - £6.4m has now been raised to fund the construction of the new hospice in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24