Officers stop driver following police chase through Wymondham

Police stop driver in Wymondham area following chase. PIC: Supplied by Graham Moates. Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and dangerous driving following a police pursuit.

Officers from the Operation Moonshot East Team had attempted to stop a car in Wymondham at around 2.45pm on Friday (April 17).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the car failed to stop and made off through Wymondham town centre.

Officers followed the car which eventually came to a stop in Cavick Road.

Police seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.

A man, aged in his 50s and from the Great Yarmouth area, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with Intent to supply class A drugs, dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop for officers.

He remains in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Station.