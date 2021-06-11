Jaguar driver admits causing crash which left man needing 'life-saving' surgery

Published: 3:13 PM June 11, 2021

The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours.

A drink-driver was seen swerving between the lanes of a dual carriageway in a Jaguar before veering into a lay-by into a line of parked cars - leaving a man in need of "life-saving surgery".

On November 22, Adomas Marengolcas, of Anson Road in Great Yarmouth plowed the Jaguar into a Vauxhall Tigra which was parked in an A11 lay-by close to the Thickthorn Interchange, a court has heard.

The collision sparked a chain reaction which saw two other vehicles - a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus - shunt into one another, leaving two men with serious injuries.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, 35-year-old Marengolcas, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of driving while over the legal limit for alcohol.

Prosecutor Remya Unnithan told the court that Marengolcas gave a reading of 126 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood - the limit is 80.

She said: "The defendant was driving in an erratic manner and nearly smashed into the central reservation of the dual carriageway. He was speeding and passed a vehicle which was travelling at around 70mph, swerving between lanes and crossing the central white lines.

"He continued driving in this manner and before crashing into a layby into a parked Vauxhall Tigra."

She went on to describe the injuries suffered by the two men as "life-changing", including one who had broken his leg in two separate places.

Ms Unnithan added that two men who were in the lay-by suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, one of whom required "life-saving surgery".

The crash saw the A11 close for more than 10 hours, including one man who had to be air-lifted to hospital.

Eloise Churchill, for Marengolcas, said the case should be committed for sentence at the crown court, adding that her client had one previous conviction of driving while under the influence of alcohol in 2017.

Presiding magistrate Stephanie Amers agreed and declined jurisdiction, with a sentence due to be handed down to him at the higher court at a later date.

Ms Amers also requested that a pre-sentencing report be prepared, also imposing an interim driving disqualification on Marengolcas.