Five drink and drug drivers banned from the roads

Five drink and drug drivers have been banned from the roads after facing magistrates in court – including one motorist for a second time.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court saw three men charged with drug driving and two charged with driving with excess alcohol, as they appeared on Wednesday, February 6.

Walter Cheshire, 20, of Saxon Road, Lowestoft, admitted drug driving on Apsley Road in Great Yarmouth on November 11 while over the legal limit for cannabis.

Concerns were raised when officers noticed the Honda Civic taking an unusual route through the town, prosecutor Victoria Bastock told the court.

Cheshire was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Daniel Mark Roberts, of Union Lane, Oulton Broad, admitted driving while over the legal limit for cannabis and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on November 15.

The 33-year-old was stopped by officers as part of a routine check on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth while driving a Yamaha motorbike.

A roadside test found he was over the legal limit and had failed to display L plates as he only held a provisional licence.

Roberts was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay court costs of £30 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Amanj Wali, of St Peter’s Plain, Great Yarmouth, failed a roadside test on Marine Parade on January 6 after officers stopped an Audi A5.

The 34-year-old had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal drink drive limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Wali was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Ryan Scott Smith, of Yare Road, Belton, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine on October 16.

The 30-year-old was stopped by officers after driving erratically on the A143 at Fritton.

In 2014, he was disqualified from getting behind the wheel after being caught over the legal alcohol limit.

Smith was banned from driving for three years and fined £350. He must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Vaidas Jurevicius, 35, of Lucas Road, Great Yarmouth, was stopped by officers on Nottingham Way who noticed his rear light was not working.

Jurevicius failed a roadside test, measuring 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years and fined him £400. He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.