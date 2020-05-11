Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant Archant

A man has been arrested after reports of an altercation in Great Yarmouth sparked an armed police response.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Lichfield Road in Southtown at shortly before 8pm on Sunday (May 10), following an incident at one of the houses in the area.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the police has said the incident was “contained” and that both parties were known to each other.

The disturbance sparked an armed response and a heavy police presence remained in the area for more than two hours.

You may also want to watch: