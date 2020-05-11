Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police
PUBLISHED: 12:34 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 11 May 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested after reports of an altercation in Great Yarmouth sparked an armed police response.
Police were called to Lichfield Road in Southtown at shortly before 8pm on Sunday (May 10), following an incident at one of the houses in the area.
A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for the police has said the incident was “contained” and that both parties were known to each other.
The disturbance sparked an armed response and a heavy police presence remained in the area for more than two hours.
